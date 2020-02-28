Could Gary Harris lose the starting point if shooting difficulties continue?

Denver Post sports writer Mike Singer publishes his Mailbag Nuggets every two weeks on Friday during the season.

If Gary Harris's shooting fights persist until the end of March, is there any chance he will lose his place in the initial Nuggets lineup? Maybe Michael Porter Jr. could take his place, with Will Barton intervening in both?

– Matt, East Colfax

Unless Gary Harris stops doing what he "expected,quot; to do (ahem, defend the best wing of the opponents), I don't see Malone getting him out of the initial lineup. Barton was on the bench last postseason when his score and confidence collapsed. If Harris is the fifth option and continues to occasionally tear down the triple or attack the hoop with the mindset of a scorer, I'm not sure how much it hurts altogether. I think Malone would lean toward starting Torrey Craig much faster than MPJ. I can't reiterate this enough: to play, Malone has to trust you in defense.

Of all the possible first round opponents (OKC, Dallas, Utah, Houston) for the Nuggets, who do you think they would rather see more?

– Donovan, Westminster

Honestly, I don't think any of those teams scare them. Houston is not so daunting without Clint Capela, and it would be very curious how they would plan to stop Jokic with his small ball alignments.

I think they have a mental advantage over Utah, who they beat on the road with only seven players on the second consecutive night. Despite their additions during the offseason, the Jazz are not well equipped to stop the Nuggets any longer.

They should have an advantage over Dallas in what would be Luka Doncic's first playoff series. Dwight Powell's injury is not insignificant, as it hinders the depth of his front court perhaps against the deepest front court of the NBA.

Then I will turn the question. I think the brave city of Oklahoma could give them attacks. I would not like to see a Chris Paul motivated in the postseason. Facing a team without pressure and little to lose is a dangerous formula.

Overall, coach Malone has done a splendid job. However, there are two areas that I do not understand their approach. First, he seems to be the first Denver coach I remember in 50 years of watching the Denver Nuggets and Denver Rocket games that refuse to use the advantage of playing at altitude. What I see is a team that has been told not to push the ball unless there is a 2-on-1 chance. Do you think the game is cheaper to use the Denver lift? Second, the referees do not work. This was painfully clear during the loss to the Lakers. LeBron was actively working on the referees throughout the game, while Malone just sat there. Given Jokic's tendency to get too emotional, this is something Malone has to do. Jokic is an established star who doesn't receive calls that rookies (Zion Williamson) and second-year players (Luka Doncic) receive.

– Shawn Thompson, Denver

Only three seasons ago (‘16 -17) the Nuggets finished with the sixth fastest pace in the NBA. Since then, it has been a slow decline towards the end of the league. The most obvious reason? Look at your staff. As good as Nikola Jokic is now, he isn't winning many wind races. Whether snatching the ball from the defensive crystal or starting the offensive as a point center, Jokic doesn't do many things "fast." They have also been a defensive rebound team below average (19º), which has undermined their speed.

As for the discussion, Malone does not work with the referees, that is simply not true. In Phoenix, Oklahoma City and Memphis, media seats are essentially between the bank and half the court. Some of the things I heard coming out of Malone's mouth cannot be printed. However, I agree that Jokic has to fight an uphill battle with the whistle as a result of his unconventional subsequent game.

What do you think is the bar for this to be considered a successful season for the Nuggets? Are you just returning to the second round? Or do they need to advance to the Western Conference finals?

– Scott, Castle Pines

I think it completely depends on your confrontation. Unambiguously, a first-round defeat would be a massive disappointment. If the Nuggets reached the final of the conference, one step more than last season, that is a great victory. It is what happens in the semifinals of the conference that could be murky.

The two teams in Los Angeles have been lurking throughout the season as potential championship contenders. If the Nuggets caught one of them in the second round, which seems increasingly likely, he would need to see how they faced proven playoff winners like LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard. If the series were for six or seven games, inherently a competitive series, it would give the Nuggets a lot of credit for raising their level of play against an elite team. If the Nuggets seemed exaggerated, I would highlight how much more they have to go before they can make any of the talks about the championship.

