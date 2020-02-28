Costa Mesa man convicted of killing a 2-year-old woman in 2015 Hit-and-Run is 30 years old – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A 25-year-old man from Costa Mesa who killed a woman and his 2-year-old grandson in a shooting nearly five years ago was sentenced Friday to 30 years of life in prison.

Alec Abraham was convicted on February 4 of two counts of second-degree murder for the Irvine accident on June 10, 2015 that killed Katherine Hampton, 54, of Lake Forest and Kaydence Hampton. The boy's mother, Megan, suffered a broken jaw while his other son, Nathaniel, who was 7 years old at the time, suffered a broken collarbone.

Abraham was accelerating when he boned the car Katherine was driving, according to Deputy District Attorney Whitney Bokosky.

He was driving a Ford Mustang downhill at Alton Parkway when he swerved into a lane on the left around idle traffic on a red line and crashed into Katherine's Chevrolet Cruz in Barranca Parkway, Bokosky said.

She said that Abraham left the Mustang after the accident and verified the victims before leaving the scene.

Shellbee Hampton, a relative of the victims, said she was glad that the man who killed her niece and mother-in-law could not take more lives.

"Honestly, I don't think he has any regrets," Shellbee said. “I don't think his family has any regrets for what they have done to us. The way they were held in court was, sincerely, disgusting. "

At one time during the hearing, Abraham asked to fire his lawyer, represent himself and delay the process. After the judge refused, Abraham said: "I am a victim in this case."