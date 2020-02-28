Cory Gardner is the target of a pro-Iranian disinformation effort, according to a report

US Senator Cory Gardner was targeted by an online misinformation operation designed to support Iranian political interests, according to a report by a cybersecurity company. The senator says the FBI warned him months ago that it could happen.

In mid-February, social media companies took action against 11 Facebook and Instagram accounts, along with almost 40 on Twitter, which are believed to have been part of the Iranian operation. Last year, it was discovered that the network of accounts was posing as Republican candidates on social networks.

At least one account posing as an American in the misinformation operation responded to a October 2019 tweet from Gardner, telling him to dismiss President Donald Trump. Another account on the network then posted a video of anti-Gardner responses on Twitter, falsely inflating the reach of the senator's online opposition, according to a February 12 report by the FireEye cybersecurity company.

"They have sent messages to several influential people based on their positions towards issues that are relevant to Iranian interests," a FireEye spokesman said.

FireEye did not claim that the imitators worked for or in coordination with the Iranian government, but said the accounts sent "anti-Saudi, anti-Israeli and anti-Trump messages,quot; that can be linked to Iran "based on promoted narratives and limited technical indicators ". In some cases, the accounts made personal publications in Persian years before adopting American characters and posting political messages in English.

Gardner, a Yuma Republican, is a frequent critic of Iranian leaders. He opposed the former President Barack Obama's nuclear agreement with Iran and supported the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian military leader, earlier this year. The network of imitators often focused on those two issues, according to FireEye analysts, encouraging the nuclear agreement and criticizing the murder of Soleimani.

"The FBI had informed me that we would be targeted by foreign interference, not only about Iran but also about China," Gardner said in an interview on Friday. "So, this report is the smoking gun that really happened."

Gardner said he and other members of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources were informed by the FBI several months ago that some members of the committee would likely be targeted by foreign interference. He said the FireEye report shows that social media companies must remain vigilant and transparent.

"I have been very hard on the radical leadership of Iran and I have faced them. Obviously, they believe they want to manipulate people to try to interfere with the elections for their purposes, because they may want someone else in this seat (of the Senate) ) Don't be so tough on Iran, "said Gardner, who is running for an election this year. The FireEye report does not claim that the Iranians tried to change the results of the upcoming elections.

Last year, FireEye determined that the pro-Iranian disinformation network posed as candidates for Congress, published letters to the editor in US newspapers and posed as journalists to interview US officials, activists and citizens. In 2018, FireEye discovered that Iranians probably used a network of news websites and authentic social media accounts to promote Iranian political narratives online.

"Ultimately, what Iran, Russia and China are trying to do is reduce trust in our institutions and the integrity of our elections," Gardner said of the disinformation efforts. “I have always said that this is something that I take seriously. I have acted against Russia properly and I have taken a series of measures against Iran. "