Coronavirus patient transferred to San Mateo County – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN MATEO (Up News Info SF) – A patient who tested positive for the coronavirus was transferred to San Mateo County, according to health officials.

"The CDC has transferred a positive case of a repatriated patient to San Mateo County," said the county health department. No additional details about the patient or the place where he is being treated are disclosed.

According to the county health officer, Dr. Scott Morrow, the health department continues to work with the CDC to administer the tests and monitoring of people exposed to the coronavirus, but the agency is also changing from a containment strategy to one for reduce the impact of disease in the community.

“I advise that people, schools, businesses and all other sectors of our community take immediate steps to be prepared. Now is the time to prepare, ”said Morrow.

Among the steps suggested by Morrow, the health officer urged people to follow the steps used to prevent the spread of the flu, such as washing their hands frequently and staying home when they experience cold and flu symptoms. Morrow also suggested that people who depend on critical medications get a supply of at least two months and that people think about how they would care for their loved ones if they get sick.

Meanwhile, the health officer said that surgical masks are more useful for people who are already sick and that, since they are scarce, they should be prioritized for use in healthcare settings.

According to Governor Gavin Newsom, as of Thursday there are 28 people in California who have tested positive for the virus.

The California Department of Public Health maintains that the risk to the general population of California is low for the coronavirus, and that more than 80 percent of people infected with the virus have mild or no symptoms.