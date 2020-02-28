Coronavirus outbreak & # 39; growing & # 39 ;: all the latest updates | News

Hopes that the coronavirus will be contained in China have vanished when the first case in sub-Saharan Africa in Nigeria was announced, while the number of infections continues to grow in Europe, hitting stock markets amid fears of a global recession.

On Friday, the US Department of State. UU. It raised its alert level for Italy, warning Americans to reconsider travel due to the outbreak.

"Many cases of COVID-19 have been associated with travel to or from mainland China or close contact with a travel-related case, but a sustained spread of the community in Italy has been reported," the department added.

Italy has reported 650 cases of coronavirus and 17 deaths, mostly in Europe due to the epidemic that originated in China, which is by far the most affected country.

In China, the epicenter of the deadly disease, the National Health Commission on Friday reported at least 44 new deaths from coronaviruses, leading to 2,788 the number of deaths across the country.

The coronavirus has killed more than 2,800 people and infected more than 83,000 worldwide.

Here are the latest updates:

Saturday, February 29

23:19 GMT (Friday) – The United States urges citizens to avoid non-essential trips to Italy

The United States warned on Friday against non-essential trips to Italy, one of the main destinations for American tourists, for the growing epidemic of coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "recommends that travelers avoid all non-essential trips to Italy. There is limited access to adequate medical care in the affected areas," he said in a statement.

The State Department raised its travel advice to Italy to "reconsider travel."

23:04 GMT (Friday) – United States postpones summit with ASEAN leaders

The United States will postpone a meeting with the leaders of Southeast Asian countries that it planned to organize on March 14, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, two US officials familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, invited the leaders of the Association of 10 nations of Southeast Asia to meet in Las Vegas after he did not attend a summit with the group in Bangkok in November.

The United States Department of State did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

19:50 GMT (Friday) – Two South Africans test positive in Japan

Two South Africans aboard the Diamond Princess quarantine cruise ship tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a state medical institute.

"We confirm that these citizens are currently being treated in Japan and are well taken care of," said a statement from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases.

Hello and welcome to the continued coverage of Al Jazeera of the coronavirus from our office in Kuala Lumpur. Ted Regency

