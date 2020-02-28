Coronavirus is crushing the launch of Samsung's Galaxy S20, with sales down 50% – BGR

%MINIFYHTML1649641fbd96e4c033a7414e23c680da11% %MINIFYHTML1649641fbd96e4c033a7414e23c680da12%

We will probably see the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in the coming weeks and months, but for a specific number to show how disruptive the virus has been, look no further than the sales of the Galaxy S20. Citing industry sources, The herald of Korea He reported Friday that sales of Samsung's Galaxy S20 smartphones were 50% lower on launch day than those of the Galaxy S10 series when it was launched at about the same time last year.

Experts say Samsung sold 70,800 Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra phones on its local market in South Korea on Thursday, representing a massive drop in the 140,000 Galaxy S10 units sold on launch day, or the Galaxy Note 220,000 . 10 phones that were bought when it was launched last August.

"Sales were affected by sharp drops in discounts for new phones and the number of visitors to offline stores due to fears of coronavirus infection," said an official at a local telecommunications company. The herald of Korea.

It is also worth noting that the entry-level Galaxy S20 costs 1,248 million won ($ 1,044) in South Korea, while the S20 + sells for 1.35 million won ($ 1,117) and the S20 Ultra se It sells for a whopping 1.59 million won ($ 1,316). We found it difficult to believe that Samsung did not offer a more affordable phone on the S20 line after the success of the Galaxy S10e last year, but now we may never know how the new expensive phones would have fared in a normal market.

As the Herald He notes that on Friday morning, more than 200 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in South Korea, which brings the total in the country to 2,022 since the first case was identified on January 20. We are not exactly sure why that would prevent people from ordering a new Galaxy S20 online, of course, but there is no doubt that coronavirus fears are having a significant impact on Galaxy S20 sales and phone sales. smart in general.

Last week, for example, Apple was forced to issue a rare targeting warning because the coronavirus outbreak will have a significant impact on the company's earnings in the current quarter. Samsung's earnings performance in its mobile division has been steadily declining for quite some time, and it seems that the Galaxy S20 might not lead to the change that the company certainly expected. In addition to fears of coronavirus, high prices are likely to be at least partially responsible. However, if history has taught us anything, Samsung will begin offering great discounts on its new Galaxy S20 line shortly after launch.

Image source: Framesira / Shutterstock