The Iraqi government has banned large public gatherings as the coronavirus spreads. The closure of coffee shops, restaurants and clubs was also ordered.

But in Baghdad, life seems to be functioning normally and some business owners think that the government's response is exaggerated.

Rob Matheson of Al Jazeera reports from Baghdad, Iraq.