Coronavirus in Latin America: health officials on alert | News

%MINIFYHTML8f428d8e12d45b41939e4e3413b6fd7f11% %MINIFYHTML8f428d8e12d45b41939e4e3413b6fd7f12%

Health officials in Latin America prepare for an increase in coronavirus cases as the summer holiday season ends.

The first case of the continent was registered in Brazil on Wednesday.

%MINIFYHTML8f428d8e12d45b41939e4e3413b6fd7f13% %MINIFYHTML8f428d8e12d45b41939e4e3413b6fd7f14%

Lucia Newman, from Al Jazeera, reports from the capital of Chile, Santiago, where preparations for an outbreak are already underway.