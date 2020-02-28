Coronavirus has reached its "highest level of alertness,quot; – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The World Health Organization announced today that the coronavirus has reached its "highest level of alertness."

Eight more countries have reported their first cases of the virus. That includes Mexico, which now has two reported cases.

%MINIFYHTML8ee7173543503bdab0b644adccda36d411% %MINIFYHTML8ee7173543503bdab0b644adccda36d412%

Airlines are preparing for another high season in Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport But despite concerns about the coronavirus, it is a trip as usual for vacationers.

Some say they need to see more before rethinking their plans, such as traveler Eric Bartle.

“There probably have to be many more cases and more generalization, I guess. It's not a big concern, no, "Bartle said.

Acendas Vacations manager Justine Sjurseth says that Eden Prairie travel agency has not seen many cancellations for spring break or people looking to go to warm weather destinations. But cancellations for European trips have increased.

"We travel a lot to Italy, so we have many people worried about traveling there," Sjurseth said.

The State Department has advised to practice the "enhanced precautions,quot; appointment if you are heading to Italy, Iran or Japan, and not to travel in a non-essential way to China or South Korea.

"We have canceled several reservations immediately because they are afraid of the coronavirus," Sjurseth said.

But Sjurseth said that, unless he has a compromised immune system or a pre-existing condition, he doesn't necessarily recommend canceling.

"If you have the flexibility to wait a bit to see how it develops, do that," Sjurseth said.

Instead of booking trips six to nine months in advance, Sjurseth is recommending its clients to book closer to their travel dates. He also said that buying travel insurance is a good idea.

"We have just seen that each body pauses for a minute and that is what we are recommending. Do not make dramatic decisions until you have to," Sjurseth said.