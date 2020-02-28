Coronavirus cases will increase in the US. UU., Propagation is inevitable – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Center for Disease Control says that cases of coronaviruses will increase in the US. UU. And the spread is inevitable.

Doctors in Detroit now warn people to take extra precautions to keep the disease at bay.

%MINIFYHTMLba32179d687d9ed001067d772f860e0011% %MINIFYHTMLba32179d687d9ed001067d772f860e0012%

The CDC is implementing an aggressive containment strategy, to delay the introduction of the coronavirus throughout the country.

“It can be transmitted through sneezing. If you sneeze on me, you cough on me, if you touch a surface and then touch that surface, "said Dr. Teena Chopra, professor of infectious diseases at Wayne State University.

The federal health protection agency says international travel is causing successful containment of severe respiratory disease to become more difficult.

“The CDC has made this recommendation so that the community understands that there may be a pandemic. We witnessed a pandemic of the H1N1 flu virus in 2009 and, similarly, we can have a pandemic because we are seeing that other nations such as Italy and Iran and Korea are struggling with the community spread of this virus, ”said Chopra.

There are currently no vaccines or medications available for the disease.

Doctors recommend community mitigation guidelines for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

It includes personal protection, social distances and surface cleaning measures to prevent or limit exposure.

"Avoid close contact with someone who is sick. Anyone who is sick avoids close contact. Be sure to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. Wash your front and back of your hands and nails and stay home if you are sick. "said Chopra.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.