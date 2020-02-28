Considerable DiamondBack rattlesnakes from below Weatherford Home – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – Two brave members of the Dallas-Fort Worth Wildlife Control calmly pulled a pair of western diamond rattlesnakes from under a house in Weatherford this week.

%MINIFYHTMLae0aa2e8e1753cb8ce8c28a7162daa9011% %MINIFYHTMLae0aa2e8e1753cb8ce8c28a7162daa9012%

The snakes seemed to be at least 3½ to 5 feet long.

A video posted on YouTube shows its elimination by snake fighters Dustin Miller and Chase Taylor. In addition to an expletive here and there, they take out the snakes with the peaceful precision of two experienced professionals.

More than 200 people have seen the YouTube video, no doubt grateful to see it from the security of their computer screens.