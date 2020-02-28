Complainant: those who helped evacuees of the US coronavirus. UU. They lacked equipment | USA news

%MINIFYHTML5d0ba73d956ccb0cf724bf3a33d54b6211% %MINIFYHTML5d0ba73d956ccb0cf724bf3a33d54b6212%

According to reports, a complainant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) alleged that more than a dozen US health workers. UU. In charge of helping to evacuate the quarantined Americans from China they had not received adequate training or had not been provided with adequate protective equipment, a movement that may have exposed them to the coronavirus.

The complaint alleges that HHS employees were sent to Travis and March Air Force bases in California without complete protective equipment and training on how to protect themselves from contracting the virus, and adds that those workers who showed no symptoms of infection were not examined. for the disease, US media reported.

The Washington Post first reported on the complaint filed with the Office of Special Counsel, an independent surveillance agency that investigates complaints of complainants.

The complainant, who according to the New York Times is one of the main leaders of the Department of Health and Human Services, now seeks federal protection on the grounds that she was unfairly reassigned after raising concerns about worker safety.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services of the United States, Alex Azar, spoke during a press conference about the outbreak of coronavirus at the White House in Washington, DC (File: Carlos Barria / Reuters)

One of the complainants' lawyers, Ari Wilkenfeld, confirmed the complaint to US media on Friday.

"We hope that Congress and the OSC investigate this case in a timely and comprehensive manner," Wilkenfeld told Politico. "This issue concerns HHS's response to the coronavirus and its inability to protect its employees and potentially the public. Retaliation efforts to intimidate and silence our client must be opposed."

Late Thursday, Democratic Senator Ed Markey asked HHS Secretary Alex Azar to resign.

Allowing HHS workers to be exposed to Wuhan evacuees without adequate protection is poor management that endangers the lives of Americans. We need someone in charge to rise to the level of responding to this threat. Second. Azar is not that person. I ask you to quit. https://t.co/nXAQEYZf2w – Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 27, 2020

Azar said Friday that the United States plans to invoke a law called the Defense Production Act to boost the production of protective equipment, including masks and gloves, to fight the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, authorities confirmed that a woman in California had contracted the disease from an unknown source, which raised fears of a "community spread,quot; of the virus in the United States.

There are 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US. UU., According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UU. Those cases include 47 people who were repatriated.

The coronavirus outbreak originated in China and has spread to 59 countries around the world, affected markets, suspended flights and closed schools. It has infected more than 83,000 people and killed almost 3,000, mainly in China.