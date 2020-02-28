Cody Rhodes about his new confidence in AEW and his mental preparation for his matches

Cody Rhodes competed in the WWE from 2006-2016. But during his time in the land of sports entertainment, Rhodes never sniffed the scene of the main event. Instead, he was loaded with one bad trick after another, from "Dashing,quot; Cody Rhodes to Stardust.

%MINIFYHTML9a0042d637c163da7ee2eff3081e927511% %MINIFYHTML9a0042d637c163da7ee2eff3081e927512%

After requesting and receiving his release, it has been a completely different Rhodes.

He has grown exponentially within the ring since signing a contract with All Elite Wrestling in early 2019. Rhodes promotions are some of the best in professional wrestling and pay-per-view matches against his brother Dustin in Double or Nothing Shawn Spears at All Out and AEW heavyweight champion Chris Jericho in Full Gear are emotionally charged to the point where fans sit on the edge of their seats in anticipation of what will happen next.

MORE: Join DAZN and watch over 100 fight nights a year

Well, the next one for one of AEW Executive Vice Presidents is Saturday night from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, which sold out against rival MJF.

Before the long-awaited crash, Rhodes sat down with Sporting News to discuss the jump from the top of the steel cage last Wednesday against Wardlow in "Dynamite," his new confidence in the ring since he left WWE and how he stands. In the right place. mentally place for PPV fighting.

(Editor's Note: This interview has been edited for its length and clarity.)

Sport News: What were you thinking when you climbed to the top of the cage to make the trip to Moonlow last week on "Dynamite,quot;?

Cody Rhodes: I am very afraid of heights. I have a genuine fear of tall buildings. I never want to look like when I go to the mall; I don't want to look over the edge. So when it came to going there, our cage was too high, which was growling at the production people the day before. However, I made the decision, and the decision was simple as soon as I got there, and my feet are flat; That's when I'm going to jump. I never had to think about it. I would have done it over and over and over again.

SN: Their mentality and the way they see it is completely different, since AEW came true in terms of having more confidence when they walk towards the ring, cut a promotion or when they have a game. Where did that trust come from?

CR: I just found my posture. I've been doing this since I was 15 years old. It was not the first type of selection. I'll be honest, even with All Elite Wrestling, I wasn't the first choice. That is what always drives me is the constant chip on my shoulder, and I could find a posture. What I mean by that is that when I'm on the plate, hopefully I can hit home runs. It is difficult because it is a merit-based fighting company. You have Matt and Nick (Jackson, The Young Bucks) who dominate the team fight and dominate the team psychology. You have Kenny (Omega) who provides a very different aesthetic. It is very important for the evolution of the business because what it does is very different.

Then there is me, who found the (link) lost to the old school but without being lazy about the presentation and being from the old school in all the right ways. As a group, I'm glad I found what I can offer, and it really clicks. If everything falls apart tomorrow, I had a good career. If not, I will continue until I move the wheels.

SN: Are you surprised to know where you are because you were never given the opportunity in WWE even though the talent had always been there? Did you feel that this moment would come for you?

CR: I don't pretend to look pretentious in any way, and occasionally I go out that way, but I'm not surprised because I had this higher education in the industry. I have to be close to Dusty (Rhodes, Cody's father) for 30 years. I was able to train in the house that built me, WWE, and I learned a lot not only about the fight, but also about the production. I had this education that at some point, the bulb was going to go out.

For some fighters, it shoots sooner rather than later. I do the job. That expression is not meant to be a condescending expression of two shoes. I always do the work. I still train twice a day. I ended up going halfway to my own wrestling school so I could continue to perfect my game because the youngest and the most hungry are still there, and they are looking to jump ahead of us.

Darby Allen is a good example. That is the part of the fight that is so real that people do not realize that the fight for the first two places, especially when it is based on merit and not on the favorite, when it is based on merit, is incredibly important. So, if I ever give up, I can't hit him. But I was not surprised because I knew I was going to do the job. And I'm not surprised by the number of boys who have also risen on the list because I see that they also do the job. I mentioned Darby Allen. It is an excellent example.

SN: You look at your matches in the AEW PPVs, and all have been matches based on emotions. You have the crowd so interested in the story and take the fans for a walk. How do you mentally prepare for these programs?

CR: Al Snow trained me, and that was something he always mentioned. There is a level of emotional connection if you really give yourself deeply into the material, give yourself to what you are doing and feel that crowd. There is no height on earth that can be replicated like this. There is no energy on earth. Something would be so bad and so bad if I didn't feel emotionally exhausted. Draining physically makes sense while doing the movements, and you are involved with high points, but you have to be emotionally drained if you execute it well.

Many of my matches focus on emotion. I am very real, what I do is real, and I know it may sound strange to people, but that is what I am. I am really Cody Rhodes. I'm just living this current dream like American Nightmare, and I don't want it to end. That's why it takes me so long to get to the back. I do not want it to end.