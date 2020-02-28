CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

Last update: 02/28/20 10:51 pm
Catch up with all the great headlines of Sky sports news in our latest video newsletter.
Jamal Lewis scored his first Premier League goal to help Norwich beat Leicester 1-0 at Carrow Road.
Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla was suspended for eight games and fined £ 60,000 for racist comments made to Charlton's Jonathan Leko.
The president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, spoke in favor of introducing the principle of "daylight,quot; in the offside law to provide greater clarity.
Mercedes and Red Bull finished in a tenth of a second from each other when F1 Testing concluded with an intriguing and fast final day in Barcelona.
Leeds Rhinos ran in six attempts to beat Warrington Wolves 36-0 and was second in the Betfred Super League.
Soccer Saturday Super 6
FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the chance to win £ 250k for free on Saturday. Tickets before 3:00 pm.