Clearview AI customers include 2,200 organizations, from police to universities.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Service The Department of Justice, the FBI, Macy & # 39; s and Best Buy are among the thousands of government agencies and private companies that use the Clearview AI facial recognition company software, according to a filtered customer list obtained exclusively by BuzzFeed News.

The controversial database of the company, which includes more than 3 billion images taken from social networks and other sites, aims to help law enforcement capture people of interest, as first reported by The New York Times last month. According to the Times research, Clearview AI tools could identify people from scraped images, revealing their names, where they lived and other personal information.

But numerous companies have strongly opposed Clearview AI deleting its images for its database. Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn have sent cessation and withdrawal letters to the company, and Facebook demanded that the company "stop accessing or using Facebook or Instagram information." Some police departments have distanced themselves from Clearview AI, and New York police said they have no formal relationship with the company and the New Jersey attorney general put a moratorium on the use of Clearview AI software.

Police departments on university campuses are also among the entities that use Clearview AI software, sometimes without the knowledge of school officials, according to BuzzFeed News.

The use of Clearview AI technology has not been limited to the US. UU. Interpol and a sovereign wealth fund in the United Arab Emirates are also on the list of clients in Buzzfeed& # 39; & # 39 ;, reported, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said Thursday that its National Center for Crimes Against Child Exploitation "has been using and evaluating Clearview AI software for approximately four months for investigations of child sexual exploitation online. " He used the software successfully in 15 cases, says the RCMP, which led to the rescue of two children.

Clearview AI CEO Hoan Ton-That said the company has the right to use the data it has collected since they are publicly available. The company says its software "is not an application for the consumer,quot; and is not available to the general public. However, that has not reassured some members of Congress; Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) sent a letter to Ton-That on January 23 demanding that the company provide details about its practices and technology.

Among the questions Markey wants answered: What law enforcement agencies Clearview is working with, the results of any internal bias and precision tests, if Clearview plans to market its technology to non-police entities and how it protects children's privacy protections.

"The Clearview product seems to present particularly chilling privacy risks, and I am deeply concerned that it is capable of fundamentally dismantling the expectation of Americans that they can move, meet or simply appear in public without being identified," said Markey's letter. .