Classification of each runner recruited with a selection of the top five since 1980

Collect: No 5 (1999)

Teams played for: New Orleans, Miami, Baltimore

Statistics: 2,431 carries, 10,009 yards, 66 TDs

Low down: Williams's career was interesting, to say the least. Mike Ditka changed almost the entire draft to get Williams in 1999, but Williams played only three seasons with the Saints. He rushed for 1,000 yards or more in consecutive seasons before retiring in 2004. Williams returned, but was then suspended for the entire 2006 season. He returned once more and ran for 1,121 yards with Miami in 2009. That helped him break the mark. 10,000 yards for his career.