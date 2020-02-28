Chris Wagner marginalized by an upper body injury

Bruins forward Chris Wagner will miss Saturday's game against the New York Islanders, according to coach Bruce Cassidy.

Wagner did not skate on Friday morning and will not travel to New York, but could meet with the team later on the three-game road trip. Cassidy called Wagner "day-to-day,quot; and considered Tuesday's clash against the Tampa Bay Lightning to be a possibility.

"Hopefully, he will return to the ice (Saturday)," Cassidy said.

In the second period of Thursday's victory over the Dallas Stars, Wagner suffered an upper body injury after boarding center Mattias Janmark. He received a hard penalty and served two minutes in the box before leaving for the locker room. He did not return to the game.

Cassidy said Wagner's replacement will be Anders Bjork or Joakim Nordstrom, while Karson Kuhlman will skate as a right wing on the third line.

Checking on the Krejci line

With 17 regular season games remaining on the calendar, Cassidy hopes to solve a handful of alignment questions.

How do the new faces Nick Ritchie and Ondřej Kaše fit together with the second-line center David Krejci? Cassidy said he liked how the group looked on Thursday night and will remain in the combination for at least one more game.

Will Bjork win his place? Against the stars, Bjork was sent in the middle of the second period. The 23-year-old will fight to play with Kuhlman and Anton Blidh.

"There was a small learning curve for him (Thursday) at night," Cassidy said. "We want Anders to grow so he can play in those kinds of environments."

Is Sean Kuraly the center or end of the fourth line? Cassidy said Kuraly is capable of making plays in both positions.

Will the team have the luxury of managing the minutes? Looking ahead to Saturday's game, the Bruins have a 7-point lead over the Lightning for the Eastern favorite. If the team secures the local ice during the postseason, Cassidy expressed interest in resting the players in the final leg.

"It would be great if we did," Cassidy said. "Our success in the future here, the next two or three weeks, will dictate that."

A crowd for McAvoy

Defender Charlie McAvoy, who grew up in Long Beach, New York, plans to take his family to dinner on Friday night and hopes to have a huge fan show at Saturday's game. McAvoy said: "It's always good to play in front of your loved ones. I'm excited for that." . . Tuukka Rask will be on the net on Saturday. . . Cassidy did not have an update on defense calendar Connor Clifton, who last appeared in a game on December 29, when he suffered an upper body injury.