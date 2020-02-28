Chris Pratt running for wife Katherine will make you faint: Look!

Chris Pratt I couldn't be more in love with the wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

How do we know this? Well, in a completely new Monday preview In the room, the Jurassic world The actor who talks more about his spouse with E! Jason Kennedy.

"She has changed my life for the better in many ways," Guardians of the Galaxy Notes from the main man. "My heart and my soul (and) my son, I feel that you are so safe with her, you know?"

Like E! Readers surely know, Pratt and Schwarzenegger got married in June 2019, in front of friends and family, at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. The famous actor began dating Katherine, an author, during the summer of 2018 after being introduced by her mother, Maria Shriver.

the Parks and recreation son shares son Jack with ex wife Anna Faris, from whom he separated in 2017 and divorced in 2018.