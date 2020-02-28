Chris Paul says that Thunder & # 39; turned the switch & # 39; to win a 19-point victory against Kings | NBA News

Chris Paul said the Oklahoma City Thunder "changed the switch,quot; when they recovered from 19 points to beat the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.

The Thunder continues to thrive in seemingly awkward situations.

Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points and the Thunder recovered from 19 points in the third quarter to beat the Kings 112-108.















Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 112-108 victory over the Sacramento Kings



It was the 15th time this season that the Thunder have won after reaching the last quarter, by far the most in the league.

"It's as if we had flipped a switch," said Paul. "Fortunately, we could do it tonight, but we can't trust that every night."

"We have just been in this situation a lot and we know what to do," said Thunder Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. "I think I can speak for the five boys who are in the game (late) most of the time. We have confidence and work hard and trust it."

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points and Paul added 17 for the Thunder, which won five straight games and 14 of its last 17.

Harrison Barnes scored 21 points and Harry Giles added a 19-year season record for the Kings, who had won three straight. From & # 39; Aaron Fox, the Kings' number 2 scorer, sat down with muscular tension in the lower abdomen.

Sacramento led 61-50 at the break. Giles scored 15 points and Buddy Hield scored 12 in 4-by-4 shots from a three-point range.

















Highlights of the Sacramento Kings visit to Oklahoma City Thunder in week 19 of the NBA season



"We got to a point there, if they made a shot, we hung our heads trying to figure out whose fault it was instead of playing at the right pace," Paul said.

The Kings quickly increased their lead in the third quarter. A deep triple by Nemanja Bjelica put Sacramento 75-57. Sacramento's biggest advantage was 78-59 before Oklahoma City recovered. The Thunder had a 15-0 run and kept the Kings goalless for almost six minutes.

Sacramento's advantage was reduced to 82-81 at the end of the period. The Thunder made 11 of 18 field goals and his eight free throws in the third quarter.

"We put them on the fault line," said Hield. "They slowed down the game. When they reach the midfield, they are a very good midfield defensive team and it is difficult to get offensive opportunities and the momentum has changed."

The Thunder led 110-106 at the last minute and had possession when Hield stole the ball. An open triple was lost and the Thunder ended up gaining possession.

Cory Joseph of Sacramento stole the ball and Barnes made a lay-up to reduce Oklahoma City's lead to two with 9.9 seconds remaining, but Paul made two free throws with 9.5 seconds left to leave the game.

"I thought about the six-minute mark (in the third quarter) until the end of the game, the boys really made it and made many winning plays," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said.

