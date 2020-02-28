Chris Kreider's injury update: Rangers end suffers foot fracture

%MINIFYHTML789b24154766ee8b1983e41f8018a7c111% %MINIFYHTML789b24154766ee8b1983e41f8018a7c112%

The New York Rangers endured a rude awakening Friday night in Philadelphia.

After winning nine of their 10 previous games, their momentum finally ended when they lost 5-2 to the Flyers. To make matters worse, Chris Kreider suffered a serious injury.

The forward fell in the middle of the first period after blocking a shot by Filipino Philippe Myers. Kreider headed straight for the bank and the Rangers quickly posted on Twitter He broke his foot and would not return to the game.

The Rangers have announced that Chris Kreider suffered a broken foot: here he blocked Philippe Myers in the first period and left the game shortly after. #NYR pic.twitter.com/titkzQVXQ2 – Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) February 29, 2020

Rangers coach David Quinn said after the game that there was no timetable for Kreider's return.

Depending on the severity of the fracture, it could be set aside from several weeks to several months. Morgan Rielly of Toronto Maple Leafs recently suffered a similar injury, also when blocking a shot, and was ruled out for at least eight weeks. However, smaller fractures may have recovery periods of two to four weeks.

The injury is a blow to Kreider, who was rumored to leave New York before the exchange deadline on Monday, but instead ended up signing a seven-year, $ 45 million contract extension that will keep him with the Rangers in the foreseeable future. Kreider has spent his entire career on the team since he was recruited in 2009.

It is also a big setback for the Rangers, who have made their way into the playoff image after a difficult start to the season. They sit two points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the last wild card spot of the Eastern Conference with just over a month remaining in the regular season, and now they are without one of their best offensive players. Kreider, 28, scored 45 points (24 goals, 21 assists) in 63 games.