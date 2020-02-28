Chinese Olympic swimmer Sun Yang delivered an 8-year doping ban | China news

Home Latest News Chinese Olympic swimmer Sun Yang delivered an 8-year doping ban | China...

China's most famous athlete, the three-time Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang, received a maximum ban of eight years for breaking anti-doping rules.

He was well received by some of Sun's fellow athletes who had protested against his most recent victories.

Paul Rhys of Al Jazeera reports.

