Chicago's high-tech exhibition puts visitors face to face with MLK

CHICAGO, Ill. – Imagine being so close to Martin Luther King Jr. while delivering one of the most famous speeches in the world that you notice the wrinkles on his face and then you realize that the late civil rights leader is looking you straight in the eye.

That is the intense personal moment that organizers strive for with a unique virtual reality exhibition that will open on Friday at the DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago. Called "The March," it captures the 1963 march in Washington during which King delivered his iconic speech "I Have a Dream."

"The speech is well known and the way people are used to seeing it is a kind of grainy and archival two-dimensional film," said Mia Tramz, editorial director of immersive experiences at TIME, which helped create the project. "By being able to see it with your own eyes and feel that you are standing there, you not only get the message of the words, but also the message of the energy that he put behind those words."

The project has the rare total support of King's inheritance, which fiercely saves his image and his speeches. The high-tech effort required years of research on King's gestures and expressions, as well as interviews with attendees.

The creators said he was inspired by a file image of King giving a different speech at the National Mall, taken from his perspective looking out. TIME, which features King in a March issue, worked with companies that include a production studio led by actress Viola Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon. Davis tells part of the project.

Visitors start in a dark and empty room with audio from people involved in key events prior to the march. One is Hank Thomas, who was a freedom rider, activists who protested segregation sitting in the bus seats reserved for whites and experienced violence and jail.

After that, attendees are equipped with heavy virtual reality headsets that block the outside world and replace it with three-dimensional views of August 28, 1963, at the National Mall. In what sometimes looks like a video game, visitors They march along Avenida de la Constitución and then find themselves in the crowd of about 250,000.

Then the scenario changes again. Visitors are standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and one arm away from King, whose hand gestures and facial expressions come alive. After giving part of the speech, he walks and closes his eyes, a moment that the creators say has no parallel.

“You are not listening. You are not reading it. You are really in it. And there's a point where you're listening to it for the first time because you're experiencing it, because you're really there, "said Davis." It's those experiences that are unforgettable. "

King's inheritance permit was also unusual.

Directed by King's children and known for being litigious, the state closely protects any use of King's image, name and work. Initially, the estate opposed plans to place a life-size commemorative statue of the King in the Georgia Capitol and did not grant rights to the speeches of the 2014 film "Selma,quot;, which won an Oscar for the best original song and She was nominated for the best movie. .

Tramz refused to discuss how the project obtained the support of the heritage. The messages that were left for the Atlanta-based Intellectual Property Administration, which manages King's estate and controls the rights to his works and images, were not returned.

The experience is not for the faint of heart. Participants must sign a disclaimer of possible risks, such as dizziness, and there is a built-in "decompression zone." The 15-minute experience is not recommended for children under 13 years.

There are also limitations.

Only four people can pass simultaneously and problems related to technology happen. During a preview of the media attended by the Associated Press, the screen went dark and the images looked blurry at times.

The creators said the technology is being adjusted, but that such failures are not unusual given the amount of wireless data that is transmitted to the headphones.

The exhibition will be open until November. The creators plan to replicate the technology in other museums to recreate the exhibition. The details are not finalized.

The organizers hope that the experience will inspire civic engagement.

“(This) makes you want to pick up that sign. It makes you want to go out and vote. It makes you want to go out and improve someone else's life, "said Tennon.

