Cherry Creek North Retreat has a rooftop terrace, garage for 3 cars, $ 1,899M

This growing spring market, too many buyers, insufficient supply, is doing nothing to dampen the charm of Cherry Creek, the most prestigious address in Denver, where there are more restaurants within walking distance of its quiet and wooded neighborhoods.

"It's ridiculous," says Dawn Raymond, Kentwood's best-selling agent, about the lack of inventory.

Raymond, who made a whopping $ 135 million in sales in 2019, now sees out-of-state buyers coming to Cherry Creek to compete with locals for listings. But she has one to show you on Sunday, March 1, about 4 blocks from the dining room scene, open from 2 to 4 p.m.

At 444 Madison St., you will see a "sophisticated urban retreat," a luxury end unit attached with lots of northern light that enters its extra-wide floor plan, accompanied by a rooftop terrace and a large garage for three cars: Oddities in this neighborhood.

The vast entertainment area with two of four fireplaces crosses an extension of cherry slat floors and opens to a study and dining room with cherry panels, and a contemporary kitchen with a Wolf range of six burners and grill.

The entrance areas are connected to the finished basement and to the upper levels by a spectacular custom iron circular staircase and an elevator, a coveted asset in Cherry Creek, says Raymond.

The grandmaster and the bathroom have an upstairs laundry room, and the roof deck has an adjacent bathroom and offers views from both the west side to the Cherry Creek skyline against the mountains and to the north, easily enough Great as for a dinner.

The price is $ 1,899 million, for three bedrooms, six bathrooms and 5,200 square feet, counting the basement finish. That's a little less than a single-family Raymond sold last week in front of Cedar in Cherry Creek South, without this possibility of walking to restaurants.

If Cherry Creek is for you and you are thinking that a condominium may work, she also has an open house at The Laurel, the only new high-rise condominium in Cherry Creek, which has only four units of $ 795,000 to $ 1,040 million, from 11am at 1 p.m., before this, 2 to 4.

