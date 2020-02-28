Cherry Creek North Retreat has a rooftop terrace, garage for 3 cars, $ 1,899M

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
This growing spring market, too many buyers, insufficient supply, is doing nothing to dampen the charm of Cherry Creek, the most prestigious address in Denver, where there are more restaurants within walking distance of its quiet and wooded neighborhoods.

"It's ridiculous," says Dawn Raymond, Kentwood's best-selling agent, about the lack of inventory.

Raymond, who made a whopping $ 135 million in sales in 2019, now sees out-of-state buyers coming to Cherry Creek to compete with locals for listings. But she has one to show you on Sunday, March 1, about 4 blocks from the dining room scene, open from 2 to 4 p.m.

At 444 Madison St., you will see a "sophisticated urban retreat," a luxury end unit attached with lots of northern light that enters its extra-wide floor plan, accompanied by a rooftop terrace and a large garage for three cars: Oddities in this neighborhood.

The vast entertainment area with two of four fireplaces crosses an extension of cherry slat floors and opens to a study and dining room with cherry panels, and a contemporary kitchen with a Wolf range of six burners and grill.

