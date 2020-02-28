Chad Johnson provokes police visit on online publication

The authorities have carried out a welfare check in Chad JohnsonResidence of E, E! The news can confirm.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says the call requests a visit from the police. High school The Star Sherman Oaks apartment entered at 11 a.m. PST on Friday. The authorities are no longer present at the scene, and TMZ reports that they determined that "it was not a threat to himself or others."

%MINIFYHTMLf1359157dc0bd2dd193620f50238d00d11% %MINIFYHTMLf1359157dc0bd2dd193620f50238d00d12%

According to the media, Johnson's friend contacted the police after he allegedly posted on Instagram Stories an image of a rope tied to a door and captioned "everything will be fine." The publication, which has since been eliminated, aroused apparent suicide concerns.

Johnson has not yet responded to our request for comments.

Today's news comes after Johnson's arrest for domestic violence and robbery on Monday. The reality show personality was arrested after an alleged altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Annalize Mishler.