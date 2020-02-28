Chad Johnson provokes police visit on online publication

The authorities have carried out a welfare check in Chad JohnsonResidence of E, E! The news can confirm.
A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says the call requests a visit from the police. High school The Star Sherman Oaks apartment entered at 11 a.m. PST on Friday. The authorities are no longer present at the scene, and TMZ reports that they determined that "it was not a threat to himself or others."
According to the media, Johnson's friend contacted the police after he allegedly posted on Instagram Stories an image of a rope tied to a door and captioned "everything will be fine." The publication, which has since been eliminated, aroused apparent suicide concerns.
Johnson has not yet responded to our request for comments.
Today's news comes after Johnson's arrest for domestic violence and robbery on Monday. The reality show personality was arrested after an alleged altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Annalize Mishler.
Chad posted a video of apology on Instagram, attributing his alleged actions to a relapse in his sobriety.
"I promised myself and my girlfriend that I would not drink anymore, and as most of you know, that has been a problem in my life. Every time I drink, I don't act well." said.
However, Johnson denied the accusations of domestic violence and stated in the video: "I have never laid hands on a woman at any time in my life. I was in the Marine Corps and they taught me core values. I have a sister. I am a very overprotective brother. If you ever feel in danger, I would like you to call. If any woman ever feels that she is in danger, I urge her to call 911. "
You must return to court next month.
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).