Can you save the Boston taxi industry? The city councilors want to try.

The taxi industry in Boston has seen better days.

Before transport network companies, better known as shared travel companies such as Uber and Lyft, populated the transport market, the medallions needed to operate a taxi in the Hub could reach between $ 300,000 and $ 600,000, says the councilor Frank Baker

Now, hundreds expect to be sold, he said. Potential buyers can probably get one for just $ 35,000.

"Most of the industry were immigrant drivers who took everything they had (their credit, their cash, everything) to buy these medallions," Baker told councilors on Wednesday. “Then comes Uber and Lyft, (and) the medallions are basically useless now.

"We have had people in my office, in meetings, adult men sitting, crying for what is happening in their industry and trying to pay their families," he added. "It is too bad,quot;.

Now, Baker is asking the council to analyze how the local taxi industry is regulated, with the possibility of loosening laws to help taxi drivers and owners match with companies like Uber and Lyft.

Unlike the city's taxi laws, state regulations governing transnational corporations do not require shared travel drivers to have a Massachusetts driver's license, and keep those companies to different standards, according to Baker.

Meanwhile, city regulations require medallion owners to be affiliated with a radio association so that offices can be monitored by dispatchers, Baker wrote in his order for a hearing. Drivers and owners must also meet sustainability requirements, and the city regulates standards such as the age of the vehicle, registration, status and installed equipment, including GPS systems and partitions.

Taxis must also accept multiple forms of payment, as well as coupons and coupons.

Baker wrote that the laws regulating the taxi industry are "excessively heavy compared to the surrounding transnational companies, and that autonomous cars are expected to go on the road in the future, shared travel companies probably won't be the ones only competitive taxi drivers. " face.

Uber and Lyft have "basically decimated the entire industry," he said.

"If taxi owners and operators can receive some relief from their public transport regulations, we can rebuild this business," Baker said. "I'm not totally sure, but I think we can."

Councilwoman Andrea Campbell, who is working with Baker to address the issues, said lawmakers have met with taxi industry workers for years on this.

The root of the problem is justice, said Campbell. It is about correcting past mistakes.

"We knew that with technology, with innovation, Uber, Lyft, that such companies would come along the way," he said. "We did nothing to change exchange rates or change things to allow our taxi drivers to keep up."

Baker's order calls on city officials to meet with taxi and travel business representatives, among other parties. Campbell said taxi industry professionals have already raised "innovative ideas and solutions,quot; to lawmakers, but she did not give more details about them during Wednesday's council meeting.

"During difficult times in our city, taxi drivers were always there for us … Now that our city is booming, (it seems) there is no place for our taxi drivers," said Councilman Ed Flynn.

Many drivers work hard for little money, he said.

"There should be a place in Boston for our taxi drivers," said Flynn.