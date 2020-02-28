Can Turkey's response to Syrian attacks trigger a refugee crisis? The | Turkey

It is the biggest loss of Turkish soldiers in a single day in the Syrian civil war.

Thirty-three Turkish soldiers were killed Thursday by government airstrikes in Idlib, the last province controlled by the rebels.

%MINIFYHTML17986def696c384cd936b9a7a94ad6c411% %MINIFYHTML17986def696c384cd936b9a7a94ad6c412%

Turkey retaliated with attacks against Syrian army positions.

It also seems to be pushing allies in Europe to respond.

Turkish officials were quoted as saying that Ankara will not stop Syrian refugees wishing to cross border points into the European Union. If this happens, it would go against a 2016 agreement for EU funds in exchange for hosting refugees.

Could this tension trigger a new humanitarian crisis?

Presenter: Kamahl Santamaria

Guests:

Mehmet Celik – Chief editor of the Daily Sabah English newspaper in Turkey

Wilf Dinnick – Syrian spokesperson for the humanitarian aid organization Mercy Corps

Fadi Hakura – Consultant member in the Europe program at Chatham House

Source: Al Jazeera News