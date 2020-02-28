Callum Shinkwin plays pinball with an incredible open shot from Oman | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLe323096c55de06b0caea19f7eb02ca5611% %MINIFYHTMLe323096c55de06b0caea19f7eb02ca5612%

Callum Shinkwin enjoyed good fortune on the 18th during the second round of the Oman Open when his second shot played pinball on the rocks before returning to the mainland.

Callum Shinkwin enjoyed an incredible fortune of pinball in the 18th during the second round of the Oman Open.

The 26-year-old Englishman flirted with the rocks with his exit blow in the par four closing hole at Al Mouj Golf when his ball stopped on the right side of the street.

After a difficult lie, he threw his second shot directly at the rocks and his ball seemed to go to the water in the Gulf of Oman as it bounced.

However, it hit another rock and bounced in the air before falling on another rock from where it drifted to dry land at the edge of the street, leaving Shinkwin smiling broadly.

However, he could not make the most of his luck, as he left his third blow near the green for another deceitful lie and took three to get out of there.

That gave Shinkwin a double bogey six, which reduced him to five below the general and drew in tenth place after a two below 70 after leaving the 17th green only two behind the joint leaders Stephen Gallacher and Rasmus Hojgaard.

Click play in the video above to see one of Callum Shinkwin's photos of the year …..