Caitlyn Jenner spills tea on the great movement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in California

It seems that after abandoning their royal duties in Britain, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are considering starting over in California, as it was recently reported that the couple was interested in a luxurious estate in Malibu.

Former royalty members set their eyes on a mansion called Petra Manor, which is supposedly owned by Baywatch Star David Charvet and his former spouse, Brooke Burke.

It is reported that the house has at least five bedrooms and bathrooms, in addition to an outdoor pool, tennis court and dance studio.

According to Stuart Hellwer, who works in the property rental business for the area, Charvet kept Petra Manor to rent only for short periods of time, and until now, he had not considered selling it.

The luxurious property is also very close to the beach and the homes of numerous celebrities such as Robert Downey Jr., Mel Gibson, Dick Van Dyke and Caitlyn Jenner, who was the first to reveal the rumor about the decision of Prince Harry and his wife of moving to Los Angeles.

The 70-year-old media personality shared the news with the world when he appeared on the hit show, Loose women, and claimed that he had heard that the couple was looking for a residence in the area.

Jenner also expressed support for Markle, since he commented that it must have been difficult for her, and everyone deserves to be happy.

She added: "It was a big shock for her, and she probably had enough. Well for them, we'll see how they do."

A fan had this reaction: "My heart hurts for you, but you are strong, and I know that you and Meghan will be fine."

Another commenter stated: "You are a victim of the media and the lack of privacy and interference of the media, when playing with the victim's letter, you fear your safety and protection, and yet, there is the back and placed directly in the spotlight manipulating the media. You can't have it both ways. Make up your mind; you look silly. "

This person explained: “Prince Harry is very brave, just like Princess Diana 💖 Thank you, Megan, for giving him strength. Prince Harry chose a peaceful, simple and happy life! You only live once, so spend it well on the people you really love. ❤️💗 "

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines recently, when they visited the grounds of Stanford University, where they met with several academics at the institution to help them establish a new charity project.



