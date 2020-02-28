C.J. Henderson could meet the needs of the Broncos cornerback in the first round

INDIANAPOLIS – A veteran NFL secondary coach was walking through the halls of the Indiana Convention Center this week when the issue was addressed to the Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson

"I like it very much," said the coach.

The talent of the top half of the first round?

"Yes," said the coach. "I hope it slips, but it won't."

The Broncos are expected to chase the Dallas Cowboys free agent cornerback, Byron Jones, and even if they sign it, they could consider Henderson with the 15th overall pick.

Henderson will not slip because he has size (204 pounds and a shadow of less than 6 feet-1), big-time experience (33 games for the Gators in the ultra-difficult SEC) and production (six interceptions).

"I am definitely ranked number 1 (in the corner), but I hope everyone else will qualify in the same way," Henderson said here Friday at the exploration combine. "What separates me is that I am a competitor, I am intelligent and athletic."

Jeff Okudah of Ohio State is expected to be the first selected cornerback, followed by Henderson.

"I think he is the second best corner in the draft and I think he will be the second to leave," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said of Henderson.

Except for Chris Harris, the corner post was a fire at the Broncos dump last year.

Bryce Callahan (foot) did not play a game. At various points, Isaac Yiadom, Duke Dawson and Devontae Harris were put on the bench. Safeties Kareem Jackson (weeks 1-3) and Will Parks (several points) were forced to play against the slot receiver.

The 10 interceptions of the Broncos were tied for 25th in the league and only one was for a full-time cornerback (Chris Harris, who is a free agent).

"We have to improve there," said general manager John Elway.

The lack of options forced coach Vic Fangio to play nickel (five defensive runners) regardless of the situation of the subpackage. It is possible that Elway and Fangio simply start again at the corner with a free agent with a lot of money and a first-round pick.

Henderson had four interceptions as a true freshman (2017), including touchdowns against Michigan (overthrow) and Tennessee (inclined pass) in his first two games.

As a full-time holder in 2018, Henderson showed his versatility by intercepting two passes and also with three catches. Last year, Henderson was named the All SEC first team despite time lost with an ankle injury. In nine games, he had 33 tackles and 11 pass breaks, but no interceptions.

"After the third game, I was dealing with my ankle the rest of the season, but I still went out and competed," he said.

As for the lack of interceptions, Henderson said: “The possibilities were the same. I just have to take more opportunities. I had a few drops. "

Henderson's game belt shows a variety of breakouts and pass plays. He has the consciousness of undermining a route and the speed to run down the field with the receiver.

"It's really explosive," said Jeremiah. "He can play the press, he can play and he is really fluent. It shows that the ability to play the ball on the field (but) can be a bit inconsistent. The main blow on him is just tackle. He has lost too many tackles." .

Tackling is not negotiable for Fangio, but Henderson said he is a willing tackler: "That is not said much."

What is said: Henderson benefited from playing two years for Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, whose stops in the NFL include three years as the Cleveland Browns coordinator (2005-07).

"He liked to mix the toppings, so it was very different for us compared to my first year when we mainly had coverage," said Henderson, adding that he has not met with the Broncos. "I feel very comfortable playing man and the press was our main goal in Florida."

Henderson and the defenders will go through drills on the field on Sunday. Your goal is to run the 40-yard board at "4.3 lows,quot; and have a vertical jump of "more than 40,quot; inches. A good number could consolidate its second corner condition off the board.