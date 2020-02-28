C.J. Henderson could meet the needs of the Broncos cornerback in the first round

INDIANAPOLIS – A veteran NFL secondary coach was walking through the halls of the Indiana Convention Center this week when the issue was addressed to the Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson

"I like it very much," said the coach.

The talent of the top half of the first round?

"Yes," said the coach. "I hope it slips, but it won't."

The Broncos are expected to chase the Dallas Cowboys free agent cornerback, Byron Jones, and even if they sign it, they could consider Henderson with the 15th overall pick.

Henderson will not slip because he has size (204 pounds and a shadow of less than 6 feet-1), big-time experience (33 games for the Gators in the ultra-difficult SEC) and production (six interceptions).

"I am definitely ranked number 1 (in the corner), but I hope everyone else will qualify in the same way," Henderson said here Friday at the exploration combine. "What separates me is that I am a competitor, I am intelligent and athletic."

Jeff Okudah of Ohio State is expected to be the first selected cornerback, followed by Henderson.

"I think he is the second best corner in the draft and I think he will be the second to leave," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said of Henderson.

Except for Chris Harris, the corner post was a fire at the Broncos dump last year.

