"Buffy,quot; actor Nicholas Brendon receives parole for attacking his girlfriend – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Actor Nicholas Brendon reached a plea agreement with prosecutors on Friday, avoiding a possible four-year jail sentence.

In exchange for pleading guilty to attacking his girlfriend almost three years ago at a Palm Springs hotel, Brendon, best known for the role of Xander Harris in the television series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," will serve three years of probation and You must complete a trial period – Weekly domestic violence course and 20 hours of community service.

Brendon's original felony charge of inflicting bodily injury to a spouse was reduced to a minor domestic crime.

The 48-year-old actor, who has spoken publicly about his battles with depression, alcoholism and substance abuse, was accused of grabbing and "violently,quot; his girlfriend by the hair at the bar inside the Saguaro Hotel in downtown Palm Springs in October. 11, 2017.

After Brendon presented his guilty plea, the victim reported a relationship allegedly plagued by physical and emotional abuse.

"When someone sticks a knife in your throat, it changes you as a person and changes you forever," he said. "I can never erase the images in my mind of being strangled and thrown across the room, or being covered in bruises, bite marks and scratches, all because I tried to take care of someone."

Brendon is also prohibited from coming into contact with the victim for the next three years.

