BTS cancels Korean concerts scheduled weeks before Rose Bowl shows up amid concerns about coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The sensation of K-pop BTS canceled the shows in Korea amid concerns about the coronavirus, Variety reported Thursday.

The band, which has two shows scheduled at the Rose Bowl on May 2 and 3, planned to begin their "Map of the Soul,quot; world tour at shows in Korea.

According to his official Twitter, his shows at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul on April 11, 12, 18 and 19 have been canceled and ticket holders will be automatically reimbursed, Variety said.

"It is inevitable that the concert should be canceled without further delay," the announcement said. "Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration."

RELATED: Riverside County Resident Evacuated from a Cruise in Japan Positive Tests for Coronavirus

On Tuesday, concerns about the spread of the coronavirus forced organizers to postpone the Korea Times Music Festival in the Hollywood Bowl.

On the same day, a Korean Air flight attendant who worked several flights from Los Angeles International Airport was diagnosed with coronavirus.

It was suspected that she may have contracted the virus from a group of churches in South Korea that were on pilgrimage to Israel, reports the Yonghap News Agency.

So far, 30 members of that church group have been diagnosed with coronaviruses, according to health authorities in South Korea.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old US soldier stationed at Camp Carroll in South Korea also tested positive for coronavirus, Korea's US forces (USFK) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Although it is not confirmed, it seems that a third Rose Bowl date was added to the group's tour dates.