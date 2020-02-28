Brooks Koepka Repica in Premier Golf League – Up News Info Detroit

GARDENS OF PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) – Brooks Koepka said he respects everything Rory McIlroy said about the notion of a Premier Golf League and why he wouldn't want to be part of one.

On the other hand, McIlroy's thoughts are apparently not going to influence Koepka.

The world number 3 player did not offer a firm stance one way or another on Wednesday about whether he supports the idea of ​​a league that would essentially compete with the PGA Tour, apart from saying he wants to continue playing against the best in the game.

"I'm going to play where the best players play," Koepka said. "Simple as. I want to play against the best."

And if the best stay was on the PGA Tour, that would clearly indicate that Koepka will remain there.

The idea of ​​the Premier Golf League is to gather 12 teams of four men who would have to play 18 events, 10 of them in the USA. UU., Which have 54 holes, no cut and a shotgun start in some rounds to fit five-hour transmission hours. The total prize would be $ 240 million, and the best player could win up to $ 50 million.

It has been a topic of conversation for years and is now in the headlines again, partly due to McIlroy's comments last week in which he made it clear that he has no interest in joining any new league. There is also a PGA Tour board meeting next week, coinciding with Arnold Palmer Invitational in Bay Hill.

"Money is the easy part," McIlroy said last week. "It should not be the determining factor. Look, for some people it is. And we are professional golfers and we are playing golf for a living. But at the end of the day, I value my freedom and my autonomy over everything else."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan sent a memo to players last month saying that because the tour has contracts with title sponsors for a full program and television partners, anyone joining the Premier Golf League would have You give up your membership in the PGA Tour. And the main championships would not be part of the list of the new league.

"My opinion is my opinion," Koepka said. “No one else is going to influence it. … I mean, I respect what Rory said. Everyone has their own thoughts. Everyone has a different opinion. It is what it is. I'm pretty sure that Rory also wants to play against the best players in the world. Wherever he is, everyone will be playing. "

