Britain defeated the women's team in search of gold for the United States | Cycling news





Britain could not match the US UU. In the chase final for women's teams in the World Track Cycling Championship in Berlin

Britain had to settle for silver in the search for the women's team in the World Track Cycling Championship, as the United States took gold in Berlin.

It was the only second-day medal for Britain, but it will remain a success after Katy Marchant and Sophie Capewell did enough to secure a place in the individual sprint events for women in Tokyo 2020.

Four-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny did not participate in Wednesday's qualifying round of the team's search, but participated in the first round by previously saying that she was not comfortable doing standing openings.

Neah Evans returned to the final with Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Ellie Dickinson, but they could not match another dominant trip of the Americans, who won in a time of four minutes 11,235 seconds, almost two seconds faster than the British.

"The rating was really positive," said Barker. "It was definitely the highlight for us and the happiest thing I've felt for the team's search in a long time. It would have been better to go a little faster. It hurts a little for the moment, but it is useful to give us something to push ".

Previously, Britain set an important goal of the week, as Marchant and Capewell did enough to secure a place in individual sprint events for women in Tokyo.

Marchant achieved the last 16 and Capewell the last 32 of the individual sprint after establishing the best personal results in the qualification, but those trips drove them far enough in the ranking to reserve a ticket to Japan.

"It's a huge achievement in a high pressure environment," said Marchant, who won the individual sprint bronze in Rio four years ago. "I think I never felt pressure like the one I have today on myself. As an individual performance I wanted to get a top 8, so I'm a little disappointed, but we've managed to be able to be too disappointed."

In the men's keirin, Jack Carlin was frustrated after being forced to settle for fourth place, while Jason Kenny missed the final and finished eighth overall.

There was also frustration for Matt Walls in the men's scratch race, as he so far ranked third in the competition in Britain.