Brielle Biermann shows her brown hair and smaller lips in a video of her birthday celebration on the beach!

Brielle Biermann celebrated her birthday on the beach and couldn't help documenting the special day, posting a beautiful clip on her favorite social media platform, Instagram! The video showed her dark and freshly dyed hair and her lips full but natural looking!

As you know, Kim Zolciak's daughter previously decided to dissolve her lip injections for a more natural appearance.

However, she returned and did something again since her lips had apparently become uneven.

While they are not as large as they used to be before, it is clear that the 23-year-old brunette has some of her famous pots.

The star of Don & # 39; t Be Tardy is celebrating his birthday in the Bahamas and has been sharing multiple photos of the tropical place.

In addition, yesterday also shared a clip of her taking a walk on the beach.

She wore a long blue and white striped dress with a halter neck.

In the clip, you can see her smile at the camera while running her fingers through her hair no longer blond.

Although she was still chubby, her lips looked smaller than usual and everything was super pretty.

It is obvious that Brielle was having the best time of her life.

In the legend, she wrote: ‘To Pisces celebrating her birthday by the water 🌊 Thank you for all the birthday wishes! Feel so loved and blessed. "

The young woman has been receiving a lot of love and good wishes, in fact!

His followers were also big fans of his change of style and made sure to praise his most natural look.

Brielle has wanted to see her age more and seems to be succeeding!

The process has taken a bit, but now she is finally happy with how her smaller lips look and there is no need for people to always criticize her for exaggerating with fillers now.



