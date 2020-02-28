Breaking the shocking fight of Skai Jackson and Bhad Bhabie

It is the enmity of Hollywood that has now become a legal situation.

Earlier this week, E! The news confirmed that Skai jackson filed a restraining order against the rapper Bhad Bhabie—AKA Danielle Bregoli.

According to the judicial documents obtained by E! News, the actress said that "harassment has made me fear leaving my home on my own and lack of sleep." The 17-year-old girl also stated in documents that "she feared that violence and harassment would happen again when I warned."

But once the news was heard, Bhabie seemed not to bother when she posted an answer on Instagram. "You can try to hate me for responding to bulls – t with more bulls – but that's what I am and I don't apologize for any of that," he wrote to his 17.5 million followers. "I've been in this fake world of Hollywood for 3 and a half years and I've done a LOT when everyone said I couldn't, but I refuse to be as fake as Hollywood. You can all play in your feints, but I'll always say what I have in mind, because that's what I am. Go get your restraining order, I'm going to look for checks. @fashionnova #ad ".

So how did this dispute begin? We have researched and broken down for you.