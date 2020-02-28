Breaking the shocking fight of Skai Jackson and Bhad Bhabie

Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic, Mindy Small / FilmMagic
It is the enmity of Hollywood that has now become a legal situation.
Earlier this week, E! The news confirmed that Skai jackson filed a restraining order against the rapper Bhad Bhabie—AKA Danielle Bregoli.
According to the judicial documents obtained by E! News, the actress said that "harassment has made me fear leaving my home on my own and lack of sleep." The 17-year-old girl also stated in documents that "she feared that violence and harassment would happen again when I warned."
But once the news was heard, Bhabie seemed not to bother when she posted an answer on Instagram. "You can try to hate me for responding to bulls – t with more bulls – but that's what I am and I don't apologize for any of that," he wrote to his 17.5 million followers. "I've been in this fake world of Hollywood for 3 and a half years and I've done a LOT when everyone said I couldn't, but I refuse to be as fake as Hollywood. You can all play in your feints, but I'll always say what I have in mind, because that's what I am. Go get your restraining order, I'm going to look for checks. @fashionnova #ad ".
So how did this dispute begin? We have researched and broken down for you.
The drama reportedly began when Skai allegedly made a comment on his private Instagram account expressing interest in the rapper. NBA YoungBoy. The curve comes in the fact that Bhabie dated him previously.
Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock
"I still can't keep my name out of mouth," Bhabie wrote on Instagram Stories according to The Shade Room Teens. "This Disney Thot wants to play … it's okay baby, let's play then!"
Soon after, Bhabie accused Skai of blocking her on social media and was enraged through Instagram Live.
"Why are you so obsessed with me, bitch? I will literally kill you," he said in a video obtained by The Shade Room Teens. "You're so small if I put my hand on you … it's over."
While Skai did not address the complaint directly, many followers thought that a tweet about his achievements was directed at Bhabie.
"The book is pretty good, verify. Finalizing the makeup agreement, verify …" the publication read. "It will host 18,000 youth for WE Day, check. There is no time 4 negatives!"
Finally, that was not the end. Bhabie went back to Instagram stories to share even more. "So they are telling me that it's okay for someone to play an innocent role in front of the main crowd, but in real life they make fine accounts to talk badly about people who try and like it so much?!" she wrote according to the screenshots obtained by The Shade Room Teens. "And it's funny how they think I'm pressured by yb … no … idk what kind of weird bitch they think I am. It's the fact that she wants to be with everyone I fucked. She's not only not She does it with yb, she also did it with gotit and another person and just wanted to be with them because she liked crazy trunks … this bitch has problems. Stop believing that this bitch is innocent. "
The drama has become inevitable because both Skai's and Danielle's mothers have been involved. Even Debby Ryanwho played the babysitter of Skai in Jessie, I liked (then I did not like) a tweet from a Twitter user who supported the Disney star.
So what's next for these two? Only time will tell. For now, Skai is trying to keep things positive by posting an appointment on Instagram Stories on Friday morning.
"If you want to be happy, be happy on purpose. When you wake up in the morning, you can't wait and see what kind of day you will have," the quote said. "You have to decide what kind of day you will have. Higher thoughts. Higher energies. Higher vibrations. Higher frequencies. Higher experiences."
Watch Daily pop weekdays in E! at 12 p.m.
%MINIFYHTMLb82dd9544f927c2e8c213bc089ca388817%%MINIFYHTMLb82dd9544f927c2e8c213bc089ca388818%