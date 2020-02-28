Breaking an 8-foot water pipe leaves many Houston schools and businesses closed on Friday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Some schools and businesses in Houston closed Friday after a massive water pipe broke flooding part of Interstate 610 and leaving hospitals, fire stations with little or no water pressure.

A boiling order is also in effect for parts of the city after the rupture of the water pipe eight feet in diameter.

The 35-year-old main water explosion opened Thursday when a contractor moved land while working on a city water line project. The line provides water to approximately 50% of the city.

The sudden flooding of the break submerged vehicles in an eastern section of Loop 610, a highway that surrounds the city. No one was injured, but the highway was closed for hours and nearby houses were threatened.

All Harris County courts closed on Friday due to the interruption of the water supply. The school district of the fourth largest city in the country says schools will close on Friday so workers can inspect the facilities to make sure they are working properly.

