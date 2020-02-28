Boosie gets confused with Soulja Boy by fans at the mall

Roommates, Boosie has been in the headlines for more serious reasons lately, specifically due to her comments about Zaya Wade. However, the latest update on him is more cheerful and could inspire a laugh or two.

Boosie set social networks on fire earlier this month when she commented on Zaya, the 12-year-old transgender daughter of Dwyane Wade. He completely disagreed with the decision to allow the girl to embrace her preferred gender identity and went to social networks to give her opinion.

A violent reaction followed and Boosie even admitted that his own mother told him to "take care of his affairs." In case you need a review, this is what you had to say about it:

“I have to say something about this shit, brother. Dwyane Wade, you went too far, damn it. That's a man. A 12 year old boy. At age 12, they don't even know what the next meal will be. They have not yet been resolved. I could meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his shit was gone, how was he going to go, bruh, you're going too far, dawg. "

He continued, adding:

"Don't cut the shit, bruh. Like, bruh, really, if he's going to be gay, let him be gay. But don't cut the shit, bruh. Don't do it, and dress him as a woman, dawg. He's 12 years old. old. He's not up there yet. He hasn't made his final decisions yet. Don't take away the f ** king d ** k, Dwyane Wade, bruh. You're a fucking trippin, dawg. "

Well, the storm surrounding his comments has calmed down a bit and Boosie decided to go to a local mall, but was surprised when a group of fans went crazy over him because they mistakenly thought he was his fellow rapper Soulja Boy.

I had a good sense of humor with the situation, responding to fans with: "I don't look like any Soulja Boy, man!" We definitely agree, Boosie.

Roommates, what do you think about this?