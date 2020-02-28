Boosie Badazz has a hilarious response after being confused with Soulja Boy by Young Fans

Instagram

This comes after Boosie shot Draco, in addition to dragging Tekashi69, in his recent Instagram video in which he was rapping one of his songs.

Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) is popular, but that does not mean never to be confused with another person. He experienced such a situation recently when he met two young fans at a mall, just to mingle with his rapper partner. Soulja boy.

Boosie took his Instagram account to share a video of the hilarious moment. Two teenage fans laughed at his side after apparently saying he looked like Soulja Boy. "I don't think it's a Soulja Boy, man! I don't think it's a damn Soulja Boy!" Boosie responded before leaving.

Subtitling the clip, Boosie wrote: "Wtf Soulja boy".

The video attracted the attention of other hip-hip stars including Snoop Dogg, which left two emojis crying and laughing in the comments section of a TheShadeRoom post. "Love and Hip Hop: Miami"cast member Premadonna He also shared a reaction similar to the video.

Meanwhile, a fan pointed out that "it is the way he speaks that makes everything fun", as others agreed that Boosie is really a funny man. Therefore, the people in the comments section thought it would be interesting if he has "his own podcast" or a "show".

This comes after Boosie took a photo of Soulja in his recent Instagram video in which he was rapping one of his songs. Referring to the now infamous Draco interview "The Breakfast Club", where he claimed that he had influenced all the rappers in the game, Boosie let him know that he didn't "do it".

In the video, which was published on February 24, Boosie also pointed some bars at Tekashi69 (6ix9ine) Boosie, who is known for being critical of the rapper with rainbow hair, said Tekashi faced the death penalty after recognizing his crimes.