Bollywood stars celebrate Shashank Khaitan's birthday

Director Shashank Khaitan has emerged in recent years as a reliable director for the Dharma brand thanks to the success of starring in the Dulhaniya Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt series and his latest Dhadak release, which was the official remake of Marathi Sairat's success and marked The Bollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor. Last night, the filmmaker took his birthday to his home in Mumbai by organizing an intimate meeting for his friends in the industry.

Several Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor showed up to share their wishes with Sashank. Varun Dhawan also arrived later along with his beloved Natasha Dalal.

Check out the images of the party below.


one/ 13

Varun Dhawan



Varun Dhawan


two/ 13

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal



Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal


3/ 13

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal



Rohit Dhawan


4 4/ 13

Rohit Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Juno Chopra, Abhay Chopra



Arjun Kapoor


5 5/ 13

Arjun Kapoor



Janhvi Kapoor


6 6/ 13

Janhvi Kapoor



Janhvi Kapoor


7 7/ 13

Janhvi Kapoor



Janhvi Kapoor


8/ 13

Janhvi Kapoor



Karan Johar


9 9/ 13

Karan Johar



Tahira Kashyap


10/ 13

Aparshakti Khurana, Tahira Kashyap



Aparshakti Khurana


eleven/ 13

Aparshakti Khurana



Punit Malhotra


12/ 13

Punit Malhotra



Apoorva Mehta


13/ 13

Apoorva Mehta

©