Boeing blames incomplete testing of astronaut capsule problems

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – Boeing acknowledged on Friday that it did not perform complete and adequate software testing before the failed space debut of its astronaut capsule late last year.

A software error left the Starliner capsule in the wrong orbit in December and prevented a coupling with the International Space Station. Another software failure could have ended up destroying the capsule, if it is not solved just before re-entering.

A Boeing vice president, John Mulholland, said both errors would have been detected if complete tests had been carried out beforehand and the actual flight equipment had been used instead of the substitutes.

"We know we need to improve," he said.

The company is not yet sure when its next test flight could occur and if the astronauts could be on board. NASA, which will have the last word, will announce the outcome of the ongoing research review next Friday. The first flight test had no crew.

Meanwhile, SpaceX aims to launch its Dragon crew capsule with NASA astronauts this spring.

Mulholland, who serves as the manager of the Starliner program, said the company is still reviewing the million lines of Starliner code to make sure there are no other problems.

Because Boeing tested Starliner's software in segments instead of a continuous flow to simulate flight to and from the space station, the company was unable to detect an error that turned off the internal timer of the capsule 11 hours shortly after takeoff. . An unrelated communication problem prevented flight controllers from sending commands quickly in an attempt to save the docking part of the mission.

Then, just a few hours before the capsule's early return to New Mexico, the ground controllers detected a second software error. This error arose from the use of substitute equipment during the pre-flight tests instead of the actual flight hardware.

Mulholland stressed that the situation had nothing to do with saving money.

"We will do the right thing and we will have a fantastic spaceship in the future," he said.

The December mission was supposed to be the company's last major obstacle before launching the first Starliner team: two NASA astronauts and a Boeing astronaut. NASA astronauts have not launched from homeland since the space shuttle program ended in 2011.

