Blay Chyna unrecognizable while premiering super short hair

Some people compare the reality star with Kris Jenner, known for her pixie haircut, while others say she looks like Mrs. Parker's classic & # 39; Friday & # 39; of Ice Cube.

Blac Chyna He has always been known for rocking all kinds of long hair, but he seems to have got bored and swapped his long strands for a super short wig. The reality television star and makeup mogul drove fans crazy on Friday, February 28, when she visited Instagram to share several photos of her wearing a black pixie cut wig.

In one of the photos, Chyna could be seen flaunting her wide neckline in a yellow dress that hugs the figure with spaghetti straps. For your makeup, the "Rob and Chyna"Alum decided to go with a nude style and kept her accessories to a minimum." Miami is a vibe, "he wrote in the caption.

People loved the new look, and some even compared it to Kris Jenner since the latter is known for its pixie haircut. "Yes. I love this brief look. Keep this food for a while!" One wrote. "Aww you look so pretty. Shortcuts have always been my favorites for you," said another. Meanwhile, someone else commented: "For some reason, this is giving me … Bootleg Bratz doll vibrates lol without tea, without shadow."

There were also several people who thought that Chyna looks like Mrs. Parker, the character of Ice Cube"Friday". One person wrote: "Hello, Mrs. Parker," while another joked: "Do you need me to cut the grass, Miss Chyna?" Some asked Chyna to maintain his current appearance for a while, while one was delirious: "This style suits you."

This comes after she successfully blocked her ex-fiance Rob kardashianThe attempt to obtain primary custody of his daughter, Dream Kardashian. "Chyna will not back down from Rob and his family's attempt to take away Dream's agreed custody," his lawyer said in a statement. "He will continue to take all necessary measures to protect his children, including the defeat of Rob and his family's last attempt to undermine Chyna's joy as Dream's mother."