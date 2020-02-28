Black gymnast Nia Dennis nails Beyonce's floor-inspired routine

The UCLA gymnast, Nia Dennis, let her black girl magic shine, while performing her inspired Beyonce floor routine. The 21-year-old made us all say, "You better work!" While reminding the world, black girls can do anything!

Serving us majorette vibes mixed with the "Woah,quot; dance, along with the flipping skills, the Columbus Ohio native received 9,975 of the 10,000 for her abilities.

According to CBS Sports, this is not the first time it has gone viral. She also went viral in 2018.

"Naturally, this is not the first time Dennis has done viral rounds for his routine. In 2018, he had a routine that included writing his name in the air with his finger …"

According to Up News Info, sis is already an award-winning gymnast. "The young gymnast already has a lot of medals in her name At the 2014 Pacific Rim Championship, Nia and her team won a gold medal for their team efforts, while Nia won two individual silver medals for All-Around and Vault. In the 2013 U.S. Classic, Nia won a gold medal for Vault and a silver for her floor routine. In 2018, his UCLA team won gold and in 2019 his team won the bronze medal in the NCAA tournament, respectively. "

Listen, we love it! Go ‘head, Nia. You got it!