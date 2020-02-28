Blac Chyna suffers & # 39; significant emotional distress & # 39; for being called unfit father by Rob Kardashian

Wenn

The former E! the reality reality star is & # 39; forced to spend time and resources to oppose & # 39; to & # 39; unfounded movement & # 39; from his former fiance after he questioned his parenting skills.

Up News Info –

Blac Chyna "suffered significant emotional distress" after his ex-fiance Rob kardashian He asked to change the custody arrangements of the three-year-old daughter Dream's partner because she considered her former love to be an unfit father.

The reality star filed documents in court on January 3, 2020, asking a judge to grant Dream primary custody. In the application, he made several complaints about Chyna's supposed party lifestyle and the use of drinks and drugs, which his lawyer dismissed as "absurd" at that time.

%MINIFYHTML159c556395924e889ac0b352e9be15b911% %MINIFYHTML159c556395924e889ac0b352e9be15b912%

The judge denied Kardashian's request, but the details of the ex parte motion were revealed on Thursday, February 27, 2020 as part of an ongoing civil litigation battle between the former couple.

The documents indicate that Chyna was "shocked to learn" about Kardashian's emergency movement, that he would "permanently change the Order of Custody for Sleep so that Chyna would only be allowed to see her daughter from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday. and Sunday with a & # 39; supervise the present, instead of the 5 days a week he now sees and cares about the precious Dream. "

While the motion was denied, Chyna was still "forced to spend time and resources to oppose Rob's unfounded motion."

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, said: "(Chyna) suffered significant emotional distress as a result (of Rob's motion). From the beginning, Chyna has only wanted to be a peaceful co-father of the Lovely Dream with her ex boyfriend, Rob Kardashian. Chyna is an excellent mother who loves her son, King Cairo, and her daughter Dream Renee more than anything in this world. "

"The current custody agreement for Dream agreed by Rob has long worked perfectly well. Dream spends a very special bonding time with his brother King and also with his father, who undoubtedly loves his daughter very much."

He concluded: "Chyna will not back down from Rob and his family's attempt to take away Dream's agreed custody. He will continue to take all necessary measures to protect his children, including the defeat of Rob and his family's last attempt to undermine his Chyna joy as a mother to dream ".