Big Ed keeps another secret before 90 days

90-day pledge: before 90 days star Big ed 54, goes to his first meeting with his Filipino girlfriend of 23 years. Rosemarie With not one, but two secrets.
In the first episode of 90-day pledge: before 90 days Fourth season, Ed told viewers that he lied to Rose about his height. It really measures 4 feet 11, but he told her he was the same height as her, 5 feet 2, and in the second episode Big Ed reveals his second secret.
While talking with a friend about the gifts he brought to the prince, Rose's son, 4, and his young age, the topic of more children emerged. Ed is already 54 years old, when he enters his last years, the child will remain just a teenager.
"Well, she already wants another son. She wants a girl, and I haven't told her this, I don't want to tell her this, but I want to be bitten," Ed tells his friend.
In a confessional, Ed confesses: "I don't want any more children."
"I want to have a vasectomy, but I don't want to tell him," says Ed.
"I'm going to face a 4-year-old boy, but then having another child besides that is overwhelming," he says as he packs all the supplies to take to the Philippines.
Ed has a son from a previous marriage who is six years older than his girlfriend online. His daughter, Tiffany, stopped talking to him when he revealed his relationship with Rose.
"I am in a place in my life where I have raised my daughter. She is 29 years old and I am 54. Apart from Prince, I am not ready to have more children," explains Big Ed in the confessional.
For now, Ed does not want, nor does he have plans to tell Rose about his desire to have no more children.
90-day pledge: before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. in TLC.