Bhad Bhabie responds to Skai Jackson's restraining order: "I don't apologize for any of that!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
Logo

Bhad Bhabie has responded to Disney actress Skai Jackson, requesting a restraining order against her, with another post on social media.

And like his latest publications, the rapper has not chosen to take the road, and continued to antagonize the actress:

"You can try to hate me for answering nonsense * t with more nonsense * t, but that's what I am and I don't apologize for any of that," begins his response.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here