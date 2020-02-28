Bhad Bhabie responds to Skai Jackson's restraining order: "I don't apologize for any of that!"

Bhad Bhabie has responded to Disney actress Skai Jackson, requesting a restraining order against her, with another post on social media.

And like his latest publications, the rapper has not chosen to take the road, and continued to antagonize the actress:

"You can try to hate me for answering nonsense * t with more nonsense * t, but that's what I am and I don't apologize for any of that," begins his response.

"I've been in this fake Hollywood world for 3 and a half years and I've done a LOT when everyone said I couldn't, but I refuse to be as fake as Hollywood. You can all play your feints, but I'll always say what I have in mind, because that's what I am. Go get your restraining order, I'm going to look for checks. @fashionnova #ad 🤣 "

Jackson requested a restraining order after Bhabie threatened to kill her.