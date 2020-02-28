Bhad Bhabie and her mom fighting on Instagram Live

%MINIFYHTMLb9ca5fcb97e6d226fb65a4e4fc913e8e11% %MINIFYHTMLb9ca5fcb97e6d226fb65a4e4fc913e8e12%

It all starts after someone who joins the 16-year live session says: & # 39; Your mother is a crack addict and you need advice & # 39 ;, which leads Barbara Ann to respond.

Bhad Bhabie has appeared in other headlines due to his Instagram Live, but this time it is not about Skai jackson. The teacher whose real name is Danielle Bregoli He was fighting with his mother, Barbara Ann, while arguing with some of his viewers during the session.

It all started when she and a male spectator were having an intense exchange of ideas about her recent conflict with the Disney star, when the male spectator asked her why she would fight a 12-year-old girl. Bhabie then corrected him: "She is not 12 years old, she is 17 years old, and if her mouth escaped as if she had grown up, she will treat me as if she had grown up."

Still, the male spectator did not understand why Bhabie began an argument with Skai. "That's sad, that's as sad as shit," he said, to which Bhabie replied: "I'm arguing with her because she had something to say about me." But before the rapper could finish his sentence, he interrupted her: "Your mom is a crack addict and you need advice. Point."

Apparently, Barbara heard what the male spectator said. He quickly grabbed his daughter's phone and said, "What did you say about me, damn it?" It seemed that Bhabie didn't like what her mother had just done, so she quickly withdrew her phone and there was an argument between them. At one point, he got so hot that the 16-year-old began to scream.

Another spectator scoffed at Barbara saying "listen to her daughter as she always does", and that, once again, did not sit well with the latter when she started screaming again. This caused Bhabie to yell at her mother and chase her.

This comes after Skai received a restraining order against Bhabie after the latter sent him death threats. However, the rapper "Cash Me Outside" didn't seem to regret at all when he said in an Instagram post: "You can try to hate me for answering bulls ** t with more bulls ** t, but that's just who I am and I don't apologize for any of that. "