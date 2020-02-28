Barack Obama has risen to go against President Donald Trump and his allies for this reason

It is a known fact that former President Barack Obama is not friends with President Donald Trump, and this week, politicians criticize him for an announcement.

Obama has enacted the law and will present a letter of cessation and withdrawal to stop a television ad launched by a pro-Trump group that works on his re-election offer.

The commercial, which attacks former Obama Vice President Joe Biden, has been running in South Carolina, a state that is expected to win the former Delaware senator.

The television ad says: “Joe Biden promised to help our community. It was a lie. Here is President Obama. "

He then uses a passage from the Obama book that focuses on how the black community had been treated unfairly in the past.

The voice of Obama was heard saying: "Plantation policy. Blacks in the worst jobs. The worst housing. Rampant police brutality. But when the so-called black committees arrived at the time of the elections, we all lined up and voted on Direct Democratic ticket. Sell our souls for a Christmas turkey.

Obama's spokeswoman, Katie Hill, said in a statement: “This despicable announcement is taken directly from the Republican disinformation playbook, and is clearly designed to suppress minority voter participation in South Carolina by getting the president’s voice out Obama out of context and twist his words to fool the viewers. "

Hill continued to reveal: "For the sake of truth in advertising, we are asking television stations to eliminate this announcement and stop playing in the hands of bad actors who seek to sow division and confusion among the electorate."

Hill went on to explain that while Obama does not endorse the primaries, he has "several friends," including Biden, in the competition.

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said the "despicable torrent of misinformation,quot; and added: "Donald Trump and his allies are absolutely terrified that Joe Biden will defeat him in November. Trump was even charged in trying to force to another country to lie about the vice president. This latest intervention in the Democratic primary is one of the most desperate so far, a negligible torrent of misinformation by the president's lackeys. "

This is not the first time a pro-Trump organization has used Obama's words for a misleading announcement.

The last time it happened, Obama's chief advisor, Eric Schultz, said this: “This place is a fraudulent use of President Obama's voice. It is a shameful and indefensible tactic that should never be heard on public waves. To mislead President Obama's voice to suggest that people feel outside the democratic process is a form of repression of voters, and not only indicates weakness, it is contrary to our American values. "

Experts do not expect the announcement to have a big impact on the final result.



