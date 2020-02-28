Aymeric Laporte: Manchester City defender ruled out for three or four weeks with hamstring injury | Soccer news

Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City on Sunday at the Carabao Cup final at Sky Sports Football from 3:30 p.m. Start 4.30pm







Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expects Aymeric Laporte to be out for "three weeks to a month,quot; with a hamstring injury.

Laporte suffered the injury in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League and will now miss the Carabao Cup final against Aston Villa on Sunday, live at Sky Sports.

The international of France is unlikely to participate in the Manchester derby on March 8 and is also a doubt for the second leg against Madrid in the Etihad on March 17.

When asked to give an update on Laporte's physical condition, Guardiola said: "Hamstring injury, (the) prognosis is usually three weeks to a month or so.

"We try to avoid it, but unfortunately it happened after four or five months, when one goes directly to demanding games, sometimes it can happen."

