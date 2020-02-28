Artist and activist to display colorful painted 5K stores as homeless crises grow – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A local artist and activist is using his trade to focus public attention on homeless crises that continue to grow in Los Angeles County.

Artist Ed Massey said he plans to deliver about 5,000 tents covered with his brightly colored designs to raise awareness about the subject.

On Friday, Massey exhibited the tents on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica that surrounded the sculpture of a seven-foot-tall homeless man who debuted last year.

Massey expects the tents to show people what the streets would look like and encourage them to think more about the subject.

"If we, as a community here in Los Angeles, don't get agitated enough and do something, we'll see more tents," Massey said.

"My answer to that is, at the very least, if the general public is going to be fine with the status quo, as things are today, then let's make the tents more beautiful for the general public."

"We don't need these tents," he said. "We don't need more tents in Los Angeles. People should have adequate hygiene, they should have real homes and apartments to live in."

If the situation of the homeless continues at the current rate, Massey plans to launch its tent project next year.