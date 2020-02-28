Arizona Cardinals will host the 2020 regular season game in Mexico City | NFL news





Field Marshal of the Arizona Cardinals, Kyler Murray

Arizona will play one of its eight regular season games in 2020 in Mexico City, with the Cardinals to know next month the date and the opponent for the NFL International Series contest.

The Cardinals played in the first NFL game in Mexico City in 2005.

"Two years ago, when the NFL awarded the Super Bowl LVII to Arizona and State Farm Stadium, we understood the requirement of organizing an international game before 2023," Cardinals president and president Michael Bidwill said in a statement.

"We are delighted to know that this game will take place at the Azteca Stadium, where we received such an enthusiastic reception in 2005. We are extremely grateful for the support we received from fans in Mexico and look forward to an incredible experience."

All opponents have been determined for the 32 teams in the NFL. The candidates to play against the Cardinals in Mexico are the NFC West rivals: Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, as well as the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cardinals beat the 49ers 31-14 against a record crowd of 103,467 in the NFL in 2005.

Already announced earlier this offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play two home games at Wembley Stadium in 2020, becoming the first team in NFL history to play two games outside the United States in the same campaign.

